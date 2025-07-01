Northern Arizona VA Blood Drive

Skip to Content

  • When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8
  • Where: NAVAHCS Medical Center, 500 Hwy 89 North, Prescott. Look for Vitalant's Bloodmobile outside Building 12 (near our Chapel).
  • Appointments Encouraged: To schedule your lifesaving appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: PVA)

