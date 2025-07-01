Northern Arizona VA Blood Drive
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Blood Drive Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
Vitalant's Bloodmobile will be parked outside Building 12.
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8
- Where: NAVAHCS Medical Center, 500 Hwy 89 North, Prescott. Look for Vitalant's Bloodmobile outside Building 12 (near our Chapel).
- Appointments Encouraged: To schedule your lifesaving appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org (Blood Drive Code: PVA)