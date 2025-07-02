Skip to Content

Kaibeto Veteran Service Event

Veteran service event in Kaibeto on July 29, 2025.

Veteran Service Event in Kaibeto on July 29, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Gymnasium near Kaibeto Market

(36.5863, -111.0915)

Kaibeto, AZ

Cost:

Free

Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits. VA service connection and pension claims services. Native American Direct Loan program. Learn more about VA and community program.

Our Mobile Medical Clinic will be also onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend. 

Veterans bring copy of DD 214 and/or medical evidence 
for claims. Gymnasium near Kaibeto Market (36.5863, -111.0915)
Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.

Other VA events

Last updated: 