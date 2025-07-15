Skip to Content

Red Mesa Veteran Service Event

Red Mesa Veteran Service Event August 7, 2025.

Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits. VA service connection and pension claims services.

When:

Where:

Four Corners Regional Health Center

36.9611, -109.3485

Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Cost:

Free

In partnership with Four Corners Regional Health Center and Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs. 

Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits. VA service connection and pension claims services. Native American Direct Loan program. Learn more about VA and community program.

Our Mobile Medical Clinic will be also onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend. 

Veterans bring copy of DD 214 and/or medical evidence 
for claims. 

Four Corners Regional Health Center (36.9611, -109.3485).
Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.

