Suicide Prevention Poker Run

Get ready for a day of fun and help raise awareness of the problem of Veteran suicide. Our free annual poker run is a great way for Veterans and non-Veterans alike to show support and learn how to help someone struggling with mental health. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting out, this event is for everyone. Any two- or three-wheeled vehicles may join. Learn how you can make a difference in someone's life while enjoying a day out on the road.

Pre-register at Eventbrite.com or just show up! Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure plenty of food and refreshments for all participants.

WHEN:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025

WHERE:

Bob Stump VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313-5001 Take the first right as you enter the campus. Bikes gather in Parking Lot "M", cars in Parking Lot "P". For the safety of the riders, please no side by sides.



CONTACT: (928) 445-4860 Ext. 6662

SCHEDULE: