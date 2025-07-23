Suicide Prevention Poker Run
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System's 4th Annual Suicide Prevention Poker Run on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When:
No event data
Where:
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Get ready for a day of fun and help raise awareness of the problem of Veteran suicide. Our free annual poker run is a great way for Veterans and non-Veterans alike to show support and learn how to help someone struggling with mental health. Whether you're a seasoned rider or just starting out, this event is for everyone. Any two- or three-wheeled vehicles may join. Learn how you can make a difference in someone's life while enjoying a day out on the road.
Pre-register at Eventbrite.com or just show up! Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure plenty of food and refreshments for all participants.
WHEN:
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 6, 2025
WHERE:
- Bob Stump VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, AZ 86313-5001
- Take the first right as you enter the campus. Bikes gather in Parking Lot "M", cars in Parking Lot "P". For the safety of the riders, please no side by sides.
CONTACT: (928) 445-4860 Ext. 6662
SCHEDULE:
- 08:00 - 0900 Check-In and Opening Ceremony
- Coffee and breakfast snacks
- Color Guard and National Anthem
- Opening Remarks
- 09:00 Kick Stands Up
- Approx. 09:20
- Riders arrive at first stop – American Legion Post 40, 650 E Road 3 South, Chino Valley
- Each participant draws 2nd card for poker hand
- Refreshments/restroom break
- Approx. 10:30
- Riders arrive at second first stop - American Legion Post #25, 480 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood
- Each participant draws 3rd card for poker hand
- Refreshments/restroom break
- Approx. 11:20
- Riders arrive at third stop - 277 W. SR 260, Camp Verde, VFW Post #6739
- Each participant draws 4th card for poker hand
- Refreshments/restroom break
- Approx. 12:10
- Riders arrive at final stop - 2375 N 5th St, Prescott Valley, VFW Post #10227
- Each participant draws last card for poker hand
- Lunch