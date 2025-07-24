Ganado Veterans Services Event

Veterans Services Event in at the Apache County District 2 Ganado Office on August 5, 2025.

In partnership with Apache County Supervisor Office District 2 and Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs.

Enroll to begin receiving VA health benefits. VA service connection and pension claims services. Native American Direct Loan program. Learn more about VA and community program.

Our Mobile Medical Clinic will be also onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend.

Veterans bring copy of DD 214 and/or medical evidence

for claims.

Apache County Supervisor Office District 2 (35.7081, -109.54845).

Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.