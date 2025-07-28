This year's local Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Show will take place in conjunction with the Yavapai County Fair September 4-7, 2025, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, AZ.

This year's local competition will take place in conjunction with the Yavapai County Fair September 4-7 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, AZ.

The artwork will be on display Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The award presentation will take place Friday, September 5 at 1 p.m. and will include recognition for those local artists who won medals in the 2024 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

HOW TO ENTER THE COMPETITION

All Veterans currently enrolled at Northern Arizona VA Health Care System are eligible to apply for the local competition.

For applications or more information, please contact Cory Sanders at either 928-445-4860 ext. 6342 or cory.sanders@va.gov.

Entries must be submitted August 25 or 26 at the Rodeo Ground's Freeman Building between either 0900-1200 or 1300-1500.

Artists may also enter their artwork into the fair separately. Paperwork can be filled out when you drop off your art on the 25th or 26th. More information about entering your artwork into the fair can be found at yavapaifair.com.