The 6th annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down will take place at the Williams Recreation Center on September 5, 2025.

This event aims to connect homeless, at-risk veterans, and their families with essential community services. Attendees can access a wide range of support, including VA enrollment and programs, hygiene kits, employment services, housing support, medical, dental, and vision assistance, Veterans’ Court information, notary services, and more. A special reception for women veterans will also be featured.

A recognition ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

The event is supported by numerous organizations, including the Arizona Department of Veteran Services, Arizona Veterans Stand Down Alliance, and various veteran service organizations.

For more information or to participate as a service provider or vendor, please contact nazveteransstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.