Tselani-Cottonwood Veterans Services Event

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, our rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Tselani/Cottonwood Chapter House on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

We'll be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.

Our Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.

LOCATION:

Tselani-Cottonwood Chapter House (36.07023, -109.8887).

MORE INFO:

Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.