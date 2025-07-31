Many Farms Veterans Services Event
In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, our rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Many Farms Chapter House in Many Farms, Arizona on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
When:
Where:
Many Farms Chapter House
36.07023, -109.8887
Many Farms, AZ
Cost:
Free
We'll be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.
Our Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.
LOCATION:
MORE INFO:
Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.