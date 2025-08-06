Prescott Village Veterans Resources Event
Come chat with the Veterans Affairs staff at Prescott Village Senior Living's Clubhouse on August 26, 2025. Get help with PACT Act, VA healthcare enrollment, military disability information, Veterans resources, benefits and more!
When:
Where:
Prescott Village Clubhouse
1030 Scott Drive
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
