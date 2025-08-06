Skip to Content

Prescott Village Veterans Resources Event

Veterans Resources Event taking place at Prescott Village Senior Living's Clubhouse on August 26, 2025.

Come chat with the Veterans Affairs staff at Prescott Village Senior Living's Clubhouse on August 26, 2025. Get help with PACT Act, VA healthcare enrollment, military disability information, Veterans resources, benefits and more!

When:

Where:

Prescott Village Clubhouse

1030 Scott Drive

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

