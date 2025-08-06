Skip to Content

Prescott (Evergreen Village) Veterans Resources Event

Veterans Resources Event taking place at the Evergreen Village in Prescott on August 26, 2025.

Come chat with the Veterans Affairs staff at Evergreen Village's Activity Room in Prescott on August 26, 2025. Get help with PACT Act, VA healthcare enrollment, military disability information, Veterans resources, benefits and more! 

When:

Where:

Evergreen Village Activity Room

211 Bradshaw Drive

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

