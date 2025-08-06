Prescott (Evergreen Village) Veterans Resources Event
Come chat with the Veterans Affairs staff at Evergreen Village's Activity Room in Prescott on August 26, 2025. Get help with PACT Act, VA healthcare enrollment, military disability information, Veterans resources, benefits and more!
When:
No event data
Where:
Evergreen Village Activity Room
211 Bradshaw Drive
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Come chat with the Veterans Affairs staff at Evergreen Village's Activity Room in Prescott on August 26, 2025. Get help with PACT Act, VA healthcare enrollment, military disability information, Veterans resources, benefits and more!