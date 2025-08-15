Hopi Veteran & Family Resource Day
When:
No event data
Where:
Hopi Veterans Memorial Center
State Hwy 264 Mile Marker 375.5
Kykotsmovi Village, AZ
Cost:
Free
Hopi Veterans, Families, and community supporters are invited to attend a special event on key Veteran-related topics to expand knowledge, connection to resources, and support. The Arizona Coalition For Military Families, Arizona Department of Health Services and the Northern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System will have a team on-site to provide presentations and interactive activities. Join us to learn about:
- Military/Veteran Culture
- Factors that affect health and wellness for Veterans and families
- How social connection can reduce loneliness and improve well being
- Lethal Means Safety as suicide prevention
- Resources and support available to Veterans and families
- VA S.A.V.E
Register online by Aug 21 at https://bit.ly/Aug28Tickets or Contact Hopi Veterans Services at (928) 734-3461 to register by August 21, 2025. Registration is required for lunch