POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony taking place at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott on September 19, 2025.

Join us in honoring those who have sacrificed for our country as Prisoners of War or who remain Missing in Action.

When:

Where:

Main Flagpole (Across from Building 107)

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

This 1-hour ceremony will feature a color guard presentation, a reading of the national POW/MIA proclamation, a missing man table presentation, and more.

