POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony
Join us in honoring those who have sacrificed for our country as Prisoners of War or who remain Missing in Action.
When:
Where:
Main Flagpole (Across from Building 107)
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
This 1-hour ceremony will feature a color guard presentation, a reading of the national POW/MIA proclamation, a missing man table presentation, and more.