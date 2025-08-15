Yavapai County Stand Down

This one-day event connects Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with essential services.

This one-day event connects Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with essential services, including:

Housing and employment assistance

Legal and VA benefits support

Veterans court (pre-registration required)

Medical and mental health services

Job Fair

Food, clothing and more!

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to expedite registration.

For more information or to pre-register for Veterans court, please contact Justin Price at 928-379-1763 or jprice@usvets.org.