Yavapai County Stand Down

Yavapai County Standdown taking place at U.S. Vets in Prescott on September 26, 2025.

This one-day event connects Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with essential services.

When:

Where:

U.S. Vets Prescott

1040 Whipple St.

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

This one-day event connects Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with essential services, including: 

  • Housing and employment assistance
  • Legal and VA benefits support
  • Veterans court (pre-registration required)
  • Medical and mental health services
  • Job Fair
  • Food, clothing and more!

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to expedite registration. 

For more information or to pre-register for Veterans court, please contact Justin Price at 928-379-1763 or jprice@usvets.org

