Yavapai County Stand Down
When:
No event data
Where:
U.S. Vets Prescott
1040 Whipple St.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
This one-day event connects Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with essential services, including:
- Housing and employment assistance
- Legal and VA benefits support
- Veterans court (pre-registration required)
- Medical and mental health services
- Job Fair
- Food, clothing and more!
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to expedite registration.
For more information or to pre-register for Veterans court, please contact Justin Price at 928-379-1763 or jprice@usvets.org.