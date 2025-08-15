The 3rd annual Twin Arrows Stand Down in memory of Navajo Code Talker George Willis Sr., USMC will take place at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort on October 3, 2025.

This event aims to connect homeless, at-risk veterans, and their families with essential community services. Attendees can access a wide range of support, including VA enrollment and programs, hygiene kits, employment services, housing support, medical, dental, and vision assistance, Veterans’ Court information, notary services, and more. A special reception for women veterans will also be featured.

A recognition ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

The event is supported by numerous organizations, including the Navajo Nation, the Arizona Department of Veteran Services, Arizona Veterans Stand Down Alliance, and various veteran service organizations.

For more information, please contact nazveteransstanddowns@aol.com or call 928-286-7446.