Round Rock Veterans Services Event
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Round Rock Chapter House on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
The team will be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.
Northern Arizona VA's Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.
LOCATION:
Round Rock Chapter House
36.5079, -109.4681
Round Rock, Arizona 86547
MORE INFO:
Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.