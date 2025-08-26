Round Rock Veterans Services Event

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Round Rock Chapter House on September 23, 2025.

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Round Rock Chapter House on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The team will be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.

Northern Arizona VA's Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.

LOCATION:

Round Rock Chapter House

36.5079, -109.4681

Round Rock, Arizona 86547

MORE INFO:

Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.