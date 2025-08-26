Rough Rock Veterans Services Event

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Rough Rock Chapter House on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Rough Rock Chapter House on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The team will be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.

Northern Arizona VA's Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.

LOCATION:

Rough Rock Chapter House

36.4120, -109.8610

Rough Rock, Arizona 86503

MORE INFO:

Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.