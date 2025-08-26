Blue Gap/Tachee Veterans Services Event

In partnership with Navajo Nation Veteran Affairs, Northern Arizona VA's rural health team will be providing Veterans Services at the Blue Gap/Tachee Chapter House on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The team will be providing VA enrollment services and answering questions about VA service connection, disability claims, and the Native American Direct Loan program.

Northern Arizona VA's Mobile Medical Clinic will also be onsite to provide immediate health care services to Veterans who attend (no appointment necessary).

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD 214.

LOCATION:

Blue Gap/Tachee Chapter House

36.1711, -109.9449

Blue Gap, Arizona 86502

MORE INFO:

Contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713 for more information.