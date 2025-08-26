Skip to Content

Navajo County Stand Down

Navajo County Stand Down taking place in Holbrook on October 24, 2025.

When:

Where:

404 E Hopi Drive

Holbrook, AZ

Cost:

Free

The following services will be available to veterans:

•Service Providers

•Food Service

•North County Health Services

•Veterans Court

•Veterans Benefits VA Services

•Community Services

•Employment Services

•Housing Support Services

•Disability, Improved Pension & Survivor Benefits

VETERANS COURT Navajo County Superior Court: Individuals may appear with-out fear of being arrested if they have any outstanding warrant. If a veteran hasa warrant out of a participating court they can come and ask that it be canceled.Bring your court paperwork to the Holbrook Stand Down.

