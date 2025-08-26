Navajo County Stand Down
Navajo County Stand Down taking place in Holbrook on October 24, 2025.
When:
Where:
404 E Hopi Drive
Holbrook, AZ
Cost:
Free
The following services will be available to veterans:
•Service Providers
•Food Service
•North County Health Services
•Veterans Court
•Veterans Benefits VA Services
•Community Services
•Employment Services
•Housing Support Services
•Disability, Improved Pension & Survivor Benefits
VETERANS COURT Navajo County Superior Court: Individuals may appear with-out fear of being arrested if they have any outstanding warrant. If a veteran hasa warrant out of a participating court they can come and ask that it be canceled.Bring your court paperwork to the Holbrook Stand Down.