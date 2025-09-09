Please join us for the VISN 22 Virtual Community Mental Health Summit: You Matter – Upstream Suicide Prevention on October 8, 2025, from 8:30am – 12:30pm PDT.

It promises to be an engaging morning of learning about upstream suicide prevention strategies across the VISN. The schedule of speakers and panelists is listed below.

VA staff, community partners, Veterans and families/caregivers are all welcome to attend.

Please register on Eventbrite Please register to receive the Teams Webinar Link

Agenda

8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Welcome & Introduction. John Kehoe, VISN 22 Deputy Chief for Mental Health

Welcome, Introduction, Invocation by Phoenix VA Chaplain, Paul Rudatsikira, National Anthem, followed by John Kehoe, LCSW, VISN 22 Deputy Chief for Mental Health and Homeless Programs

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Mark Salzer, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences

Community Participation and Mattering: Novel Strategies for Suicide Prevention

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Partners in Upstream Suicide Prevention

Join specialists from across the VISN (AZ, NM, SoCal) in a panel discussion to learn about best practices in managing suicidality.

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Crisis Intervention: Demystifying the Veteran Crisis Line

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Wrap-Up