Virtual Community Mental Health Summit
Virtual VA Community Mental Health Summit on October 8, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
- Please register on Eventbrite
- Please register to receive the Teams Webinar Link
Please join us for the VISN 22 Virtual Community Mental Health Summit: You Matter – Upstream Suicide Prevention on October 8, 2025, from 8:30am – 12:30pm PDT.
It promises to be an engaging morning of learning about upstream suicide prevention strategies across the VISN. The schedule of speakers and panelists is listed below.
VA staff, community partners, Veterans and families/caregivers are all welcome to attend.
Please register to receive the Teams Webinar Link
Agenda
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Welcome & Introduction. John Kehoe, VISN 22 Deputy Chief for Mental Health
Welcome, Introduction, Invocation by Phoenix VA Chaplain, Paul Rudatsikira, National Anthem, followed by John Kehoe, LCSW, VISN 22 Deputy Chief for Mental Health and Homeless Programs
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Mark Salzer, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences
Community Participation and Mattering: Novel Strategies for Suicide Prevention
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Partners in Upstream Suicide Prevention
Join specialists from across the VISN (AZ, NM, SoCal) in a panel discussion to learn about best practices in managing suicidality.
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crisis Intervention: Demystifying the Veteran Crisis Line
12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Wrap-Up