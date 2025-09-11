Veterans Services Event (Evergreen Village Prescott)
Veterans Services Event taking place at Evergreen Village in Prescott on Sept. 23, 2025.
When:
Where:
Evergreen Village Prescott (Activity Room)
211 Bradshaw Dr
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections.
Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in Evergreen Village Senior Living's activity room.
For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.