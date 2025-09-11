Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Evergreen Village Prescott)

Veterans Services Event taking place at Evergreen Village in Prescott on Sept. 23, 2025.

Veterans Services Event taking place at Evergreen Village in Prescott on Sept. 23, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Evergreen Village Prescott (Activity Room)

211 Bradshaw Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. 

Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in Evergreen Village Senior Living's activity room.

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013. 

Other VA events

Last updated: 