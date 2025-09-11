Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Prescott Village)

Veterans Services Event taking place at Prescott Village Senior Living in Prescott on Sept. 30, 2025.

Veterans Services Event taking place at Prescott Village Senior Living Prescott on Sept. 30, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Prescott Village Senior Living

1030 Scott Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. 

Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in Prescott Village Senior Living's clubhouse. 

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013. 

Other VA events

Last updated: 