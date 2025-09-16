Ramada (across from the main flag pole)

Recovery Month Celebration taking place at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Join us as we raise awareness and give support to our Veterans who experience substance use concerns. Information about local resources will be provided and refreshments will be served.

All attending Veterans will receive free lunch and swag!

For questions or more information, please contact Dr. Jennifer Sigler at 928-445-4860 Ext. 4834.