Veterans Services Event (Highgate Senior Living)
Veterans Services Event being hosted by the Northern Arizona VA at Highgate Senior Living in Prescott on October 9, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
Highgate Senior Living
1600 Petroglyph Point Dr
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the Highgate Senior Living facility in Prescott.
For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.