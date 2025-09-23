Veterans Services Event (Highgate Senior Living)

Veterans Services Event being hosted by the Northern Arizona VA at Highgate Senior Living in Prescott on October 9, 2025.

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the Highgate Senior Living facility in Prescott.

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.