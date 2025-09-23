Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Highgate Senior Living)

Veterans Services Event being hosted by the Northern Arizona VA at Highgate Senior Living in Prescott on October 9, 2025.

When:

Where:

Highgate Senior Living

1600 Petroglyph Point Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the Highgate Senior Living facility in Prescott. 

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013. 

