Veterans Resource Fair at VFW Post 10227
Veterans Services Event taking place at the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley on October 27, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
VFW Post 10227
2375 N 5th St.
Prescott Valley, AZ
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley.
For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.