Veterans Resource Fair at VFW Post 10227

Veterans Services Event taking place at the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley on October 27, 2025.

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the VFW Post 10227 in Prescott Valley.

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.