Veterans Services Event at Las Fuentes Resort Village
Veterans Services Event taking place at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott on October 23, 2025
When:
Where:
Las Fuentes Resort Village
1035 Scott Dr
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the social room at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott.
For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.