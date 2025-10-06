Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event at Las Fuentes Resort Village

Veterans Services Event taking place at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott on October 23, 2025

When:

Where:

Las Fuentes Resort Village

1035 Scott Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

All Veterans are welcome to come learn about VA healthcare resources and benefits, including VA PACT Act, health programs, and service connections. Our outreach specialist will have a table set up in the social room at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott. 

For more information, please contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013. 

