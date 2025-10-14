Lake Havasu City Stand Down
Lake Havasu City Stand Down taking place at the 100 Park Ave in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 18, 2025.
When:
Where:
Aquatic Center - Relics and Rods Hall
100 Park Avenue
Lake Havasu City , AZ
Cost:
Free
This one-day event connects Veterans with essential services, including:
- Housing and employment assistance
- VA benefits support
- Health care screenings
- Legal Assistance
- Haircuts
- Food, clothing and more!
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to expedite registration.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18
Where: Aquatic Center - Relics and Rods Hall, 100 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City
- More Info: 928-732-0444
- Transportation Available: 928-230-0392