Skip to Content

Lake Havasu City Stand Down

Lake Havasu City Stand Down taking place at the 100 Park Ave in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 18, 2025.

Lake Havasu City Stand Down taking place at the 100 Park Ave in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 18, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Aquatic Center - Relics and Rods Hall

100 Park Avenue

Lake Havasu City , AZ

Cost:

Free

This one-day event connects Veterans with essential services, including: 

  • Housing and employment assistance
  • VA benefits support
  • Health care screenings
  • Legal Assistance
  • Haircuts
  • Food, clothing and more!

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214 to expedite registration. 

  • When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Where:  Aquatic Center - Relics and Rods Hall, 100 Park Ave, Lake Havasu City
  • More Info: 928-732-0444
  • Transportation Available: 928-230-0392 

Other VA events

Last updated: 