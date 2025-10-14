The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2025 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30am on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St., with parade beginning at 11:00am.

This year’s parade theme is: Celebrating America’s Patriots- 250 years of Military Service

The City of Prescott is inviting parade entrants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first palace winner and all entries will compete for a Best overall award. The categories are:

· Non-Profit Organizations

· Fraternal Organizations / Military Organization

· Motorized Groups

· Music

· Marching Units

· Hospital entries by veterans

· Commercial / Business

Participation in the parade is open to everyone and all are welcome! Individuals, businesses, organizations and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return your entry form no later than October 20, 2025, to assure proper staging and information prior to the event.

There is no fee to enter, click here to find application forms and rules on the Recreation Services section of the City website, under the Programs and Special Events tab, or entering this link in your web browser: https://prescott-az.gov/rec-services/special-events

Please direct questions or completed applications to Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, Recreation Services Administrative Supervisor, at (928) 777-1121 x4501.