Veterans Virtual Town Hall taking place via phone and online Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.
The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.
This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available, and receive helpful resources.
To participate, simply dial in on any phone at (833) 490-0775 or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join.
