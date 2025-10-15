Skip to Content

Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Veterans Virtual Town Hall taking place via phone and online Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Free

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 5 - 6 p.m.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available, and receive helpful resources.

To participate, simply dial in on any phone at (833) 490-0775 or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. 

