Veteran Services Event (Quartzsite Fall Festival)
Veterans Services Event taking place at the Quartzsite Fall Festival on November 22, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
Quartzsite Town Park
385 E Senter St
Quartzsite, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.