Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Quartzsite Fall Festival)

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Quartzsite Fall Festival on November 22, 2025.

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Quartzsite Fall Festival on November 22, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

Quartzsite Town Park

385 E Senter St

Quartzsite, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

Other VA events

Last updated: 