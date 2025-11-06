Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (Topock VFW)

Veterans Services Event taking place at the VFW Post 6306 in Topock on December 3, 2025.

Veterans Services Event taking place at the VFW Post 6306 in Topock on December 3, 2025.

When:

No event data

Where:

VFW Post 6306

12858 Oatman-Topock Hwy

Topock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

Other VA events

Last updated: 