Veteran Services Event (Topock VFW)
Veterans Services Event taking place at the VFW Post 6306 in Topock on December 3, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
VFW Post 6306
12858 Oatman-Topock Hwy
Topock, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.