Veteran Services Event (Mohave Valley)

Veterans Services Event taking place at the Fort Mohave Indian Health Center in Topock on December 4, 2025.

When:

Where:

Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center

1668 Roosevelt Rd

Mohave Valley, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

