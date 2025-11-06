Veteran Services Event (Salome VFW)

Veterans Services Event taking place at VFW Post 3708 in Salome on December 10, 2025.

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.