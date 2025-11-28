2025 Wreaths Across America Ceremony taking place at the Prescott National Cemetery on December 13 at 11 a.m.

Join us in remembering our fallen Veterans and to honor their families by placing holiday wreaths on their graves.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Parking will be at Yavapai College, with shuttles running from 9-10:30 a.m.

For more information, please contact John Moffitt at prescottbikers@hotmail.com or 928-713-0856.

To sponsor wreaths, click HERE.