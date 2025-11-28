Skip to Content

Veteran Services Event (AWC Quartzsite Campus)

Veterans Services Event taking place at Arizona Western College's Quartzsite campus on December 16, 2025.

Veterans Services Event taking place at Arizona Western College December 16, 2025

When:

No event data

Where:

Arizona Western College (Quartzsite Campus)

695 N Kofa Dr

Quartzsite , AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

Other VA events

Last updated: 