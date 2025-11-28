VA Information Session
An informational presentation at Highgate Senior Living community in Prescott on December 11, 2025.
When:
Where:
Highgate Senior Living
1600 Petroglyph Point Dr
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us for an informative presentation by Navy Veteran and Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System outreach coordinator, Craig Furst.
Craig will be presenting information on various Veteran health benefits, including:
- Service connection enrollment and how to take advantage of Veteran health benefits (Veterans & surviving spouses)
- How to file a service connection claim
- PACT Act (singed into law August 2022)
- Sign up for one-on-one meetings with Craig for assistance
Refreshments will be serviced.
For more information, call Highgate Senior Living at 928-541-1400 or Craig at 928-776-6013.