VA Information Session

An informational presentation at Highgate Senior Living community in Prescott on December 11, 2025.

When:

Where:

Highgate Senior Living

1600 Petroglyph Point Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us for an informative presentation by Navy Veteran and Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System outreach coordinator, Craig Furst. 

Craig will be presenting information on various Veteran health benefits, including:

  • Service connection enrollment and how to take advantage of Veteran health benefits (Veterans & surviving spouses)
  • How to file a service connection claim
  • PACT Act (singed into law August 2022)
  • Sign up for one-on-one meetings with Craig for assistance

Refreshments will be serviced. 

For more information, call Highgate Senior Living at 928-541-1400 or Craig at 928-776-6013. 

