Tribal Veterans Conference and Services Event (Parker)

Tribal Veterans Conference and Services event taking place at Bluewater Resort and Casino in Parker January 23-24, 2026.

When:

Where:

Bluewater Resort and Casino

11300 Resort Dr

Parker, AZ

Cost:

Free

This is the largest annual Veterans Services Event we host in the Parker area!

All are welcome to visit anytime during the two-day event. A resource fair will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the resort's main conference room, where Veterans can receive assistance with housing, employment, mental health services and much more! 

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims. 

Below is the agenda for both days.

Day 1 Agenda

0900 - 1600                 Resource Event in Conference Room

0900                            Welcome Address by MC

0910                            Posting of Colors and National Anthem

0920                            Moment of Silence

0922                            Traditional Blessing

0930                            Review of Event

1100 – 1130                Community Recognition Speakers    

1130                            Lunch Served in Main Hall

1200 – 1300                Traditional Dancing and Signing

Breakout room 1

1300 – 1400                NADL presentation

1400 – 1500                VA Office of Tribal Health

1500 – 1600                VBA PHX Regional Office presentation

Breakout Room 2

1300 – 1400                RCBH Mental Health: Improving Mental Health

1400 – 1500                CRIT Department Health and Social Services

1500 – 1600                NAVAHCS HCHV/Hud-VASH        

     

Day 2 Agenda                                          

0900 - 1600                 Resource Event in Conference Room

0900                            Day 2 Welcome Address by MC

0910                            Traditional Blessing

Breakout room 1

1000 – 1100                IHS Parker Presentation

1100 – 1200                NAVAHCS DOM Presentation

1200 – 1300                Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances

1300 – 1400                TWV: Suicide Prevention

1400 – 1500                AZ DES: Veteran Vocational Services

1500 – 1600                AZ DVS Military Family Relief Fund grant/ Televada 

Breakout Room 2

1000 – 1100                Blue Cross Blue Shield Presentation

1100 – 1200                CRIT: Housing Program

1200 – 1300                Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances

1300 – 1400                Vet Fuel, Drew Messore

1400 – 1500                BeConnected

1500 – 1600                CRIT: Reality Home Site Presentation 

