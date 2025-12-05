Tribal Veterans Conference and Services Event (Parker)

Tribal Veterans Conference and Services event taking place at Bluewater Resort and Casino in Parker January 23-24, 2026.

This is the largest annual Veterans Services Event we host in the Parker area!

All are welcome to visit anytime during the two-day event. A resource fair will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the resort's main conference room, where Veterans can receive assistance with housing, employment, mental health services and much more!

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

Below is the agenda for both days. For more information, you may contact Joshua Wear at .

Day 1 Agenda

0900 - 1600 Resource Event in Conference Room

0900 Welcome Address by MC

0910 Posting of Colors and National Anthem

0920 Moment of Silence

0922 Traditional Blessing

0930 Review of Event

1100 – 1130 Community Recognition Speakers

1130 Lunch Served in Main Hall

1200 – 1300 Traditional Dancing and Signing

Breakout room 1

1300 – 1400 NADL presentation

1400 – 1500 VA Office of Tribal Health

1500 – 1600 VBA PHX Regional Office presentation

Breakout Room 2

1300 – 1400 RCBH Mental Health: Improving Mental Health

1400 – 1500 CRIT Department Health and Social Services

1500 – 1600 NAVAHCS HCHV/Hud-VASH

Day 2 Agenda

0900 - 1600 Resource Event in Conference Room

0900 Day 2 Welcome Address by MC

0910 Traditional Blessing

Breakout room 1

1000 – 1100 IHS Parker Presentation

1100 – 1200 NAVAHCS DOM Presentation

1200 – 1300 Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances

1300 – 1400 TWV: Suicide Prevention

1400 – 1500 AZ DES: Veteran Vocational Services

1500 – 1600 AZ DVS Military Family Relief Fund grant/ Televada

Breakout Room 2

1000 – 1100 Blue Cross Blue Shield Presentation

1100 – 1200 CRIT: Housing Program

1200 – 1300 Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances

1300 – 1400 Vet Fuel, Drew Messore

1400 – 1500 BeConnected

1500 – 1600 CRIT: Reality Home Site Presentation