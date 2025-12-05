Tribal Veterans Conference and Services Event (Parker)
Tribal Veterans Conference and Services event taking place at Bluewater Resort and Casino in Parker January 23-24, 2026.
When:
Where:
Bluewater Resort and Casino
11300 Resort Dr
Parker, AZ
Cost:
Free
This is the largest annual Veterans Services Event we host in the Parker area!
All are welcome to visit anytime during the two-day event. A resource fair will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the resort's main conference room, where Veterans can receive assistance with housing, employment, mental health services and much more!
Veterans should bring a copy of their DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.
Below is the agenda for both days. For more information, you may contact Joshua Wear at
Day 1 Agenda
0900 - 1600 Resource Event in Conference Room
0900 Welcome Address by MC
0910 Posting of Colors and National Anthem
0920 Moment of Silence
0922 Traditional Blessing
0930 Review of Event
1100 – 1130 Community Recognition Speakers
1130 Lunch Served in Main Hall
1200 – 1300 Traditional Dancing and Signing
Breakout room 1
1300 – 1400 NADL presentation
1400 – 1500 VA Office of Tribal Health
1500 – 1600 VBA PHX Regional Office presentation
Breakout Room 2
1300 – 1400 RCBH Mental Health: Improving Mental Health
1400 – 1500 CRIT Department Health and Social Services
1500 – 1600 NAVAHCS HCHV/Hud-VASH
Day 2 Agenda
0900 - 1600 Resource Event in Conference Room
0900 Day 2 Welcome Address by MC
0910 Traditional Blessing
Breakout room 1
1000 – 1100 IHS Parker Presentation
1100 – 1200 NAVAHCS DOM Presentation
1200 – 1300 Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances
1300 – 1400 TWV: Suicide Prevention
1400 – 1500 AZ DES: Veteran Vocational Services
1500 – 1600 AZ DVS Military Family Relief Fund grant/ Televada
Breakout Room 2
1000 – 1100 Blue Cross Blue Shield Presentation
1100 – 1200 CRIT: Housing Program
1200 – 1300 Lunch in main conference hall and cultural performances
1300 – 1400 Vet Fuel, Drew Messore
1400 – 1500 BeConnected
1500 – 1600 CRIT: Reality Home Site Presentation