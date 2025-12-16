Veterans Services Event (Bullhead City VFW Post 10005)
Veterans Services Event taking place at VFW Post 10005 in Bullhead City on January 15, 2026.
When:
Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
VFW Post 10005
1611 E. Marble Canyon Dr.
Bullhead City , AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.