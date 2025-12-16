Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Golden Valley American Legion Post 22)

Veterans Services Event taking place at American Legion Post 22 in Golden Valley on January 13, 2026.

When:

Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

American Legion Post 22

3435 N. Verde Rd.

Golden Valley, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

Last updated: 