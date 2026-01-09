Veterans Services Event (NAU Veteran Success Center)
Veterans Services Event taking place at Northern Arizona University's Veteran Success Center in Flagstaff on January 30, 2026.
When:
Fri. Jan 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
University Union Fieldhouse, Building 30, Room 138
1050 S Knoles Dr.
Flagstaff, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services.
Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff.
Enroll for Veteran benefits.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.