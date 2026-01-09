Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (NAU Veteran Success Center)

Veterans Services Event taking place at Northern Arizona University's Veteran Success Center in Flagstaff on January 30, 2026.

When:

Fri. Jan 30, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

University Union Fieldhouse, Building 30, Room 138

1050 S Knoles Dr.

Flagstaff, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. 

Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. 

Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

