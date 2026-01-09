Skip to Content

Veterans Services Event (Lake Havasu City American Legion)

Veterans Services Event taking place at American Legion Post 81 in Lake Havasu City on February 10, 2026.

When:

Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

American Legion Post 81

181 Paseo Del Sol Ave.

Lake Havasu City, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713

