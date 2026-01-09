Veterans Services Event (Lake Havasu City American Legion)
Veterans Services Event taking place at American Legion Post 81 in Lake Havasu City on February 10, 2026.
When:
Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT
Where:
American Legion Post 81
181 Paseo Del Sol Ave.
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713.