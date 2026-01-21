Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting a Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
When:
Thu. Feb 19, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Our next Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall is taking place on Thursday, February 19, from 5-6 p.m.
This event will offer Veterans, their caregivers and family members the opportunity to ask questions about VA healthcare and benefits, discuss services available, and receive helpful resources.
To participate, simply dial in on any phone at