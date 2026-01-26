Parker Stand Down

Parker Veteran Stand Down taking place at VFW Post 7061 on February 20, 2026.

Join us at the Parker Veteran Stand Down taking place on Friday, February 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 7061.

Get help with VA services, housing, employment and much more! Free food will be provided to Veterans in attendance.

This event is being hosted by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County and the Regional Center for Border Health.

For more information, please call .