Veterans Services Event (Golden Shores VFW Post 6306)

When:

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT

Where:

VFW Post 6306

12858 Oatman-Topock Hwy

Topock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

