Veterans Services Event (Bouse VFW Post 2357)

When:

Tue. Mar 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

VFW Post 2357

45190 Hwy 72

Bouse, AZ

Cost:

Free

Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits. 

Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic. 

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.

