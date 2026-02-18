A Veteran Resource Fair taking place at the Optimum Community Center in Bullhead City on March 6, 2026.

Join us at the Bullhead City Veteran Resource Fair taking place on Friday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Optimum Community Center.

Get help with VA services, housing, employment and much more!

This event is being hosted by the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, Arizona Veterans Standdown Alliance, Nation's Finest, and the the Elks National Veteran Service Commission.

For more information, please email events@javc.org.