Verde Valley Stand Down taking place at the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel on March 25, 2026.

This FREE event allows veterans and their families in the Camp Verde area who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.

Open to all veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:

VA Benefits Assistance

MVD Services (IDs & Drivers Licenses)

Housing Assistance

Free Clothing

Veterans’ Court

Substance Abuse Assistance

Pet Care

Hot Meals

Hot Showers

Haircuts

Employment/Training Opportunities

Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.

For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com.