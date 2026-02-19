Verde Valley Stand Down
Verde Valley Stand Down taking place at the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel on March 25, 2026.
When:
Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
555 W Middle Verde Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
Camp Verde, AZ
Cost:
Free
This FREE event allows veterans and their families in the Camp Verde area who are experiencing housing instability and homelessness to receive and stay connected to complimentary support services.
Open to all veterans in need of the following complimentary resources:
- VA Benefits Assistance
- MVD Services (IDs & Drivers Licenses)
- Housing Assistance
- Free Clothing
- Veterans’ Court
- Substance Abuse Assistance
- Pet Care
- Hot Meals
- Hot Showers
- Haircuts
- Employment/Training Opportunities
Veterans: Please bring your DD-214, ID cards, Social Security cards, any court paperwork, copies of your resume, and any disability claim information.
For more information, please email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com.