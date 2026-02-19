Skip to Content

Vietnam War Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony at its main hospital in Prescott on March 27, 2026.

When:

Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT

Where:

Flagpole Courtyard

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Please join us in honoring our Vietnam Veterans during our annual Vietnam War Veterans Day recognition ceremony. 

This is an opportunity to solemnly recognize those who served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. 

The ceremony will include a presentation of colors and several guest speakers. 

