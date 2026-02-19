Vietnam War Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony
Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony at its main hospital in Prescott on March 27, 2026.
When:
Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT
Where:
Flagpole Courtyard
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Please join us in honoring our Vietnam Veterans during our annual Vietnam War Veterans Day recognition ceremony.
This is an opportunity to solemnly recognize those who served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony will include a presentation of colors and several guest speakers.
