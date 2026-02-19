Blood Drive
A blood drive managed by Vitalant will take place at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System's main hospital in Prescott on March 3, 2026
When:
Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT
Where:
Theater (Bldg. 15)
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Schedule Apt: 1-
www.vitalant.org