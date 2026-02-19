Skip to Content

Blood Drive

Sunburst over a lake with "Blood Drive: Northern Arizona VA Health Care Systems" text.

A blood drive managed by Vitalant will take place at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System's main hospital in Prescott on March 3, 2026

Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT

Theater (Bldg. 15)

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ

Free

A blood drive managed by Vitalant will take place at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System's main hospital in Prescott on March 3, 2026. 

  • When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3
  • Where: Theater (Bldg. 15)
  • Schedule Apt: 1- www.vitalant.org

