Veterans Services Event (Bouse VFW Post 2357)

Veterans Services Event taking place at VFW Post 2357 in Bouse on March 10, 2026.
When:
Tue. Mar 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
VFW Post 2357
45190 Hwy 72
Bouse, AZ
Cost:
Free
Learn about Veteran programs and services. Speak directly with Department of Veterans Affairs staff. Enroll for Veteran benefits.
Medical appointments/services will be available for eligible Veterans during the event via a Mobile Medical Clinic.
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at 928-458-8713 or Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310.